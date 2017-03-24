Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton Police warn residents about ‘grandparent’ scam

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Hamilton police are warning the public after a number of residents were duped in a so-called ‘grandparent scam’.

The victim typically receives a phone call from someone claiming to be a family member or grandchild who has been in a accident and needs help.

In previous incidents, the scammer said they needed money for bail or to pay a fine and told the victim not to discuss the request for money with other family members.

Police say it appears the con artists are now instructing victims to purchase iTunes or Steam gift cards and provide the serial number to the to the caller.

Hamilton police have offered the following tips to help residents avoid being the victim of a scam:

  • Never enter your personal, credit card or online account information on a website that you are not certain is genuine.
  • Check the website address carefully. Scammers often set up fake websites with very similar addresses.
  • Never give out personal bank information over the telephone/email.
  • Destroy personal information, don’t just throw it out. You should cut up, burn or shred old bills, statements or cards.
  • Never agree to withdraw large sums of cash from your account and send it to a stranger or to meet someone you don’t know to give them the cash.
  • If you are suspicious about a transaction, check with family/friends and/or the Police before sending any money.
  • Lottery agencies will never ask a winner to pay any fees up front to receive a prize, lottery or sweepstake.
  • If the offer sounds suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is.
  • Resist pressure to “act now”. Don’t let suspects pressure you into making quick decisions about money or investments.

