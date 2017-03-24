Hamilton Police warn residents about ‘grandparent’ scam

Hamilton police are warning the public after a number of residents were duped in a so-called ‘grandparent scam’.

The victim typically receives a phone call from someone claiming to be a family member or grandchild who has been in a accident and needs help.

In previous incidents, the scammer said they needed money for bail or to pay a fine and told the victim not to discuss the request for money with other family members.

Police say it appears the con artists are now instructing victims to purchase iTunes or Steam gift cards and provide the serial number to the to the caller.

Hamilton police have offered the following tips to help residents avoid being the victim of a scam: