Hamilton police warn of fake GoFundMe account for Yosif Al-Hasnawi

The Hamilton police fraud unit is investigating an unauthorized GoFundMe page that claims to be raising money for the funeral of 19-year-old Yosif Al-Hasnawi.

“Police are advising the public NOT to donate to this account as it is unknown where the money is actually going,” said Hamilton police in a press release.

The page, titled “Hamilton Hero Funeral Fundraiser”, was reported to police by Al-Hasnawi’s family.

GoFundMe has taken down the account down, but it had already raised $1,345.

Al-Hasnawi died in hospital after being shot in the stomach Saturday evening near the mosque where he had been attending. Police say the teen was trying to help a senior who was being accosted by two men.

Hamilton police are still searching for the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Dale King. He is wanted for second-degree murder. Police warn not to approach him if you see him, but call 911.

James Matheson, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and remains in custody.

