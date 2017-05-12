Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police to stop handing out parking tickets this summer

Beginning this summer, Hamilton police will no longer be handing out parking tickets on Sundays.

According to a report, starting the week of July 31, between 5:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. there will not be any parking enforcement.

It means there won’t be anyone issuing tickets for public parking spaces.

The report said writing the tickets wasn’t high on officer’s priority list and that the cost of the operation was far greater than the revenue it generates.

However, police will continue to be available during emergency situations when towing is required.

The report will be read at city hall next week.

 


