Hamilton police standoff ends after nearly 34 hours

A police standoff in central Hamilton has ended after nearly 34 hours.

Hamilton police were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a man barricaded himself in a home near Robert St. and East Ave. North.

Police say the man appeared to be in distress and had made threats towards officers.

Niagara Regional Police and tactical units were called in to assist with negotiations.

Despite being unsure if the man had any weapons, police said they did not believe there was a concern for public safety.

A stretch of East Ave. North was shut down and a heavy police presence remained in the area throughout Thursday and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic were asked to stay away from the area.

After negotiations, the man was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

In a news release early Friday morning, Hamilton police thanked members of the community for their cooperation, patience, and understanding during the incident.