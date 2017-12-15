Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police standoff ends after nearly 34 hours

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: barricade, distress, hamilton, police, police standoff

standoffover

A police standoff in central Hamilton has ended after nearly 34 hours.

Hamilton police were called around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a man barricaded himself in a home near Robert St. and East Ave. North.

Police say the man appeared to be in distress and had made threats towards officers.

Niagara Regional Police and tactical units were called in to assist with negotiations.

Despite being unsure if the man had any weapons, police said they did not believe there was a concern for public safety.

A stretch of East Ave. North was shut down and a heavy police presence remained in the area throughout Thursday and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic were asked to stay away from the area.

After negotiations, the man was taken into custody around 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

In a news release early Friday morning, Hamilton police thanked members of the community for their cooperation, patience, and understanding during the incident.


LATEST STORIES

Outbreak of E. coli infections linked to romaine lettuce

Hamilton police standoff ends after nearly 34 hours

Driver accused in Charlottesville car attack faces upgraded murder charge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php