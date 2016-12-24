Hamilton police set up holiday RIDE checks day and night

Hamilton police have set up holiday RIDE checks throughout the city targeting impaired drivers.

“We’re asking everyone to be safe on the roads and refrain from drinking and driving,” said Hamilton police Central station Staff Sgt. Treena Ley. “Officers will be out throughout the city putting up ride lanes at different locations, educating the public about impaired driving.”

Ley said there were no impaired charges or arrests made overnight, Saturday.

“We would like to keep that record,” Ley said. “We want everyone to have a safe and merry Christmas.”