Hamilton police seize loaded gun, tazer during traffic stop

A Brampton man and Hamilton woman have been arrested after a loaded handgun and tazer were seized from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, police say spotted a known suspended driver behind the wheel of a Ford Escape on Burlington St. East.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and the driver was arrested for driving while under suspension.

During the investigation, police discovered the driver was in possession of a loaded firearm and a short time later, found the female passenger had a tazer.

Tyrone Dawkins, 31, has been charged with several gun related offences. A 31-year-old Hamilton woman is also facing weapons charged and is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.