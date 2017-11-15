2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police seize loaded firearm, illicit drugs and stolen property

Hamilton police are thanking the public for their assistance in helping them find a loaded firearm, illicit drugs and stolen property.

On November 10 just after 7:30 a.m, a dark coloured SUV was seen striking a hydro pole and fleeing the scene in the area of Barton Street East and Rosslyn Avenue North.

With the help of area witnesses, police were able to arrest two men which lead to the seizure of a loaded shotgun, ammunition, illicit drugs and the recovery of the stolen SUV.

Steven Henry, 38, and Naomi Sherwin, 30, are facing a number of criminal charges including possession of controlled drugs and fail to comply probation.


