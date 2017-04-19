Hamilton police seize $175K worth of drugs, three people arrested

Hamilton police say an investigation into suspected illegal drug trafficking has led to the seizure of $175,000 worth of drugs.

On April 13, officers executed several search warrants at a home on Irene Ave. and inside multiple vehicles.

Police seized mobile phones, documentation, scales and packaging consistent with drug trafficking as well as a significant amount of cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, marijuana. Officers also found $13,500 in cash.

Zohaib Kahn, 30, Sana Khan, 32, and Muhammad Shahzad, 37, are facing multiple drug trafficking charges.