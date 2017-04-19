2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police seize $175K worth of drugs, three people arrested

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: drug, hamilton, heat, Irene Avenue, police, search, seize

Heatsearch

Hamilton police say an investigation into suspected illegal drug trafficking has led to the seizure of $175,000 worth of drugs.

On April 13, officers executed several search warrants at a home on Irene Ave. and inside multiple vehicles.

Police seized mobile phones, documentation, scales and packaging consistent with drug trafficking as well as a significant amount of cocaine, crystal meth, heroin, marijuana. Officers also found $13,500 in cash.

Zohaib Kahn, 30, Sana Khan, 32, and Muhammad Shahzad, 37, are facing multiple drug trafficking charges.


LATEST STORIES

RCMP says missing Alberta teen may be in Ontario

Hamilton police seize $175K worth of drugs, three people arrested

Best Wishes for April 19, 2017

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php