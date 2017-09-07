Hamilton Police searching for missing 63 yr old man

Hamilton Police need help locating Pano Tournidis, 63, who was last seen yesterday.

Tournidis left Hamilton at around 11am yesterday driving a white 2017 Ford Mustang with the license plate 979 DPV.

He arrived at the Rose City Ford Dealership in Windsor around 4pm, where he traded the Mustang in for a white 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe. He left the dealership at around 5pm.

Pano Tournidis is 5’11” with short grey hair and weighs around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing an Under Armour golf shirt and dark shorts. He suffers from Frontal temporal Dementia

His family is concerned for his safety and says this is out of character for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty Divisional Uniform Staff Sergeant at 905-546-2963.