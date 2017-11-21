Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police search for vehicle used in armed carjacking

Posted:       Last updated:
Police have released an image of a vehicle they say was used during an armed carjacking on Hamilton Mountain last month.

A man was filling his tires with air at the Husky gas station on Upper Wellington St. and Limeridge Rd. East on October 18 when he was approached by three masked men.

One of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded the victim hand over the keys to his vehicle.

The suspects took off in the stolen vehicle which was later recovered in Cambridge, Ont.

Police have now released a surveillance photo of a dark coloured Hyundai Sante Fe they believe transported the thieves.

The vehicle was driven by a fourth suspect, who ultimately fled the scene northbound on Upper Wellington St.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. DelConte at 905-546-3830 or to provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


