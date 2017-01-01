Hamilton police search for three suspects in Sunday morning street robbery

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police are looking for three teens after a knifepoint robbery on the street in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Kenilworth Avenue North and Dunsmure Road. An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were walking along Kenilworth Avenue when three teens, all male, approached them.

The man was pushed, falling backward to the ground and was then assaulted by one of the teens. Another teen held a knife to the girl demanding her purse which police described as a “small square handbag with black and white handles”.” It hasn’t been found yet.
kenilworth-map

“From the man they took a ‘Mrs. Daryl Dixon’ wallet,” said Hamilton Police Sgt. Greg Jackson. “The wallet is black and red in colour and has not been recovered.”

Police say the thieves took off, running east on Dunsmure. They are described as 16 to 19 years of age. They are all white and each had on a black and white bandana. They all wore sweaters with the hoodie over their heads. They are all about the same size and build.

Jackson said the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries. They have not released the names of the victims.

The robbery is being investigated by the east end Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Officers were canvassing the area Sunday and looking for surveillance footage.

If you have any information call police at 905-546-2929 or call Crimestoppers.


