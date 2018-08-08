;
Hamilton police search for armed robbery suspect

PharmSuspect1

Hamilton police are searching for a suspect after a pharmacy was robbed by an armed man on Monday.

It happened shortly after 10:40 a.m. at the Hamilton Clinic Pharmacy at 200 Main Street East.

The man vaulted over the counter and demanded narcotics from the staff. He managed to take several medications before fleeing the area on foot.

PharmSuspect2

Police describe the thief as a white male with a shaved head, medium build, five-foot-six, tattoos on both arms and possibly one on the right side of his neck. He was wearing baggy black pants, a grey t-shirt, and then later was seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark coloured shoes with light soles, a black and red backpack and light grey gloves. He also had black material or a shirt covering his face.

PharmSuspect3

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Det. Constable Shannon McLean at 905-546-8938 or Det. Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.

Police are also reminding residents that taking any medications or narcotics not prescribed to you can be harmful to your health and even fatal.



