Hamilton Police search for missing 76-year-old woman

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior.

Christine Cuthbert hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.

Police say the 76-year-old left her Hamilton mountain home at 9 p.m. in her beige Chevrolet minivan.

The vehicle’s licence plate is ARWJ 059.

Cuthbert is 5’4″ tall with shoulder-length grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a white button-up blouse and blue pants.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety as she’s recently experienced bouts of confusion.

Anyone with information about Cuthbert or the vehicle is asked to contact police at 905-546-3886.



