Hamilton police search for ‘distraction theft team’

Posted:       Last updated:
Two men and a woman are wanted by police in connection with a distraction theft scheme in Hamilton.

Police say the trio is “very active in the Hamilton area” and investigators are hoping members of the public can help identify them.

An investigation was launched on October 13 after a woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse and then used at variety of banks in the city.

The woman was leaving the Metro grocery store at 1900 King St. East around 2 p.m. when a man struck up a conversation with her. Another man approached the woman from behind and stole her wallet.

Investigators say the suspects later went to several banks and tried to take money from the woman’s account.

Police released new photos of two suspects and a woman who is also accused of playing a role in the thefts.

If you have any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation of this crime or you can help to identify the suspects, you are asked to contact the Division Two Detective’s Office by calling 905-546-2907.


