Hamilton police search for break and enter suspect

Police are looking to identify a man who is accused of breaking into a Hamilton business last month.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 9, someone broke into a shop near Queenston Rd. and Nash Rd. and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as white, 25 to 40 years old, with short brown hair and a thin muscular build. He was captured on surveillance video wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt and a baseball hat that may have a camouflage print.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Constable Ryan Komadowski at 905-546-8939.


