Hamilton Police say shots fired into vehicle on the Mountain

Hamilton Police are asking for witnesses to come forward as they investigate a shooting on the Mountain.

Police say around a resident living on Elgar Ave. woke up to find their vehicle full of bullet holes Thursday morning.

According to police, that person reported hearing a series of loud bangs around 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

There were no injuries.

Police believe this is a targeted shooting and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (905) 546-3851.