Hamilton Police run School Bus Safety Campaign
Hamilton Police are focused on school bus safety as another school year kicks off.
Drivers are being reminded to follow safe driving practices.
Slow down: The speed limit in school zones and near playgrounds are 40km/hr. Driver’s caught travelling 20 km/hr over the speed limit could face a $95 fine and three demerit points.
Stop for School buses: If a school bus is flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, traffic in both directions must stop. Failing to stop could result in a $490 fine and six demerit points.
Yield to Pedestrians at Crosswalks: Drivers must watch and pay attention to pedestrians at crosswalks, especially in school areas. Not doing so can mean a $180 fine and three demerit points.
Impeding Traffic: Consider safety when you stop your vehicle in an undesignated location. You put your child and other children at risk.
School Bus Safety Enforcement runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 15.
