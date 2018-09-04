;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police run School Bus Safety Campaign

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: back to school, hamilton, hamilton police, school bus safety

2017-10-06-SchoolBus

 

Hamilton Police are focused on school bus safety as another school year kicks off.

Drivers are being reminded to follow safe driving practices.

Slow down:  The speed limit in school zones and near playgrounds are 40km/hr. Driver’s caught travelling 20 km/hr over the speed limit could face a $95 fine and three demerit points.

Stop for School buses: If a school bus is flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, traffic in both directions must stop. Failing to stop could result in a $490 fine and six demerit points.

Yield to Pedestrians at Crosswalks: Drivers must watch and pay attention to pedestrians at crosswalks, especially in school areas. Not doing so can mean a $180 fine and three  demerit points.

Impeding Traffic: Consider safety when you stop your vehicle in an undesignated location. You put your child and other children at risk.

School Bus Safety Enforcement runs from Sept. 4 to Sept. 15.



LATEST STORIES

Bill Cosby's Walk of Fame star vandalized

Boy arrested over note threatening several Ontario schools

Hamilton Police run School Bus Safety Campaign

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php