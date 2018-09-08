Hamilton Police return to Westdale for reports of prowler

Another busy night in Westdale for Hamilton Police, who were called to multiple suspicious incidents and a break in.

Officers were spotted searching the back of a home on Cline Ave. and Paisley Ave. around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say a women living in the home was asleep in her second-storey bedroom with her boyfriend.

She woke up to a creaking noise on the stairs. When she sat up, she saw a silhouette of a person standing in the bedroom doorway.

The man ran down the stairs and fled.

She told police it was a white man, 5’8″ with a thin build who was wearing dark clothing.

Police were called to two other incidents overnight.

In one, a woman living on Cline Ave. N heard a knock on her window. This was around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., two women living on Paisley Ave. S saw a man with an unkempt beard peering through the front window.

This is the third straight night Hamilton Police have been called to the neighbourhood for reports of break-ins or prowlers.

In the last month, there have been three confirmed incidents of someone breaking into or trying to break into homes in Westdale.

In one case, a woman was sexually assaulted.

Hamilton Police say they’re still investigating and have increased their presence in the Westdale community.

They say doors and windows that are easily accessible should be locked and secured.