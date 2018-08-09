Hamilton police request assistance locating wanted male

Hamilton Police are looking for a man who is considered violent.

They say 41 year old James Robert Tupper is believed to be in the Hamilton/ Burlington area.

He is wanted on a number of charges including utter threats to cause death and criminal harassment.

Police say Tupper is about six feet tall. They are telling people to stay away if they see him, because he is considered dangerous.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, your asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers.