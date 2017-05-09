Hamilton Police release video of car suspected in Musitano murder

Hamilton Police have released a video of the car they believe played a part in the murder of Angelo Musitano.

Investigators say they found a 2006 burgundy Ford Fusion yesterday in the area of Fenton Drive and Braeheid Avenue – just five minutes away from Musitano’s home.

The 39-year old was gunned down in his driveway while sitting in his truck. Police believe the car was used as a getaway car and later dumped.

Police believe a second car was then used. Detectives are asking the public to check their home security cameras in case they captured the second getaway car.

The suspect – that’s still on the loose – is described as a white male with a stocky build, wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey pants and black shoes.