Hamilton police release video of bank robbery suspect

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bank of montreal, bmo, hamilton, robbery

Hamilton police have released images of a man who allegedly robbed a bank earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Bank of Montreal on Queenston Rd. just before 10 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the suspect approached an employee and demanded cash. He was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money before exiting the bank.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect who can be seen wearing a baseball cap, covered with a hood and light-colored gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Hamilton Police.


