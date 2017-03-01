Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: bank, hamilton, police, rbc, robbery

RBCrobberynewpics

Hamilton police are hoping the public can help identify a bank robbery suspect who was caught on camera last week.

Two surveillance images show a man wearing a black and red hooded sweater walking into the RBC Royal Bank on Main St. West on February 23.

Police say the suspect was armed and managed to steal a “large quantity of money”. He was seen by witnesses fleeing the area in a black SUV.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40’s, and is approximately 6’ tall.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Hamilton police.


