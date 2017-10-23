Hamilton police to provide update in 2005 unsolved murder

Hamilton police will be providing an update Monday afternoon in the 2005 unsolved murder of a Niagara Falls, NY man.

Twenty-year-old Michael Parmer was fatally shot in a parking lot at Roxborough Ave. and Ottawa St. North in the early morning hours of September 9, 2005.

Parmer and four friends had driven to the now defunct CDs Sports Bar in Hamilton from Niagara Falls, NY. After the bar had closed, police say Parmer and a friend were seen speaking with a couple of woman outside.

Parmer left the conversation and began walking over to his friends when he was approached by two men. One of the men shot him in the head and the pair fled the scene in a dark vehicle being driven by a woman.

Police described the suspects as black men in their early twenties at the time. The first suspect was roughly 190 lbs and between six-foot-one and six-foot-three. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly a hooded shirt. The second suspect was between five-foot-seven and five-foot-ten, 170 lbs and may have been wearing camouflage pants.

Police are expected to update the media at 2:30 p.m.