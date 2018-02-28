Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police organize search for missing man

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Martin O'Grady, missing, police

Hamilton police are organizing a ground search in hopes of locating a man who went missing in the city one week ago.

Fifty-nine-year-old Martin O’Grady was last seen wearing a green trench coat and pants in the area of Herkimer St. and Bay St. South on Feb. 21.

Police say they are concerned for his well being due to his mental health status and lack of medication.

Police will be conducting a search starting in the area where he went missing and then spread to neighbouring communities. Investigators are hoping to locate O’Grady before the inclement weather rolls in.

Police warn that he may be wandering in the city and showing signs of confusion. He is roughly six-feet tall, weighs 240 lbs with brown hair, green eyes, and glasses.

Anyone with information on O’Grady’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Division One Staff Sergeant at 905-546-4725 or call 911.



