Hamilton police officer, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash

A Hamilton police officer and two other people are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton

It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main St. E and Wentworth St. S.

The collision involved a two four-door hatchback vehicles and a Hamilton police shadow car being driven by an on-duty officer.

All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information on the cause of the collision.

The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.