Hamilton police officer, two others in hospital after three-vehicle crash
A Hamilton police officer and two other people are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton
It happened around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main St. E and Wentworth St. S.
The collision involved a two four-door hatchback vehicles and a Hamilton police shadow car being driven by an on-duty officer.
All three drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information on the cause of the collision.
The intersection is currently closed for the investigation.
COllISION: Main/Wentworth. Road closed all directions. 3 people transported to hospital. Including Hamilton #Police Officer. Ongoing #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/thLRCEDTrK
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 3, 2017
