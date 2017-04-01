Hamilton police officer struck by car while at break-in call

Photo: David Ritchie

A Hamilton police officer who was responding to a break-and-enter call late Friday night was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene immediately after.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. near Concession Street and East 23rd Street.

The officer was investigating a vehicle on the street. The car accelerated forward, knocking the officer to the ground. The vehicle then took off.

Police say the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his foot and was later released.

The suspect vehicle is described as being a blue, four-door Volkswagen Jetta.

If you spot the car, call police who continue to investigate.