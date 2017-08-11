Hamilton Police officer that shot and killed a man has been cleared

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Hamilton police officer who fatally shot a man last September.

Anthony Divers, 36, was shot and killed around midnight on September 30 near the Hamilton GO station. The officer was responding to an assault by a man who reportedly had a gun.

According to the SIU, there were no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges.

A report released yesterday says Divers was not armed, but investigators found that the officer reasonably believed his life was in danger and firing upon Divers was justified.