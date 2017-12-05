Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police officer charged in the fake ticket scam resigns

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: court, fake tickets, hamilton, officers, police, Staci Tyldesley


The Hamilton police Action Unit was created to improve safety in the downtown core but their methods of enforcement came into question after five constables were charged with writing fake tickets. Staci Tyldesley was the last of the five to be prosecuted on charges of forgery and fabricating evidence but as a courtroom learned today, she’s no longer a police officer at all.

“If her career path was going to be different, she was going to resign as a police officer, what would be the interest in proceeding further? So that’s how we decided to resolve it.” Jeffery Manishen, lawyer.

In court the crown argued that there was no longer any public interest in the case because Tyldesley had resigned also adding she had completed community service hours.

The investigation started in September 2014 after the parts of tickets that are supposed to be given to those being ticketed, were found in the police paper shredder. The other four officers accused were acquitted in April but Tyldesley chose to be tried separately. She also testified during her colleagues’ trial as a witness for the crown and said officers were told to issue 4000 tickets in 2014.


