Hearing into Matthew Green carding complaint resumes

Closing statements will be made today in a disciplinary hearing for a Hamilton police officer accused of randomly questioning a city Councillor.

Constable Andrew Pfeifer is facing a discreditable conduct charge for allegedly conducting an improper street check.

Councillor Matthew Green was stopped while waiting for a bus last April. He says he was humiliated and felt psychologically detained.

Pfeifer’s lawyer says the officer was checking on Green’s well-being because it was cold out. Green’s lawyer says it’s a case of racial profiling.

Green is Hamilton’s first ever black city councillor. He was waiting for a bus on the corner of Stinson Street and Victoria Avenue South last April before getting stopped and questioned by Pfeifer.


