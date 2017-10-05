Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police officer arrested for impaired driving

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: charged, drinking, driving, hamilton, impaired, officer, police

Hamilton_Police-750x422

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with impaired driving after being involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were called to Wilson St. West and Portia Dr. in Ancaster for a minor vehicle collision.

Officers arrested and charged an off-duty police officer with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle over 80mg.

Hamilton police say the officer is a 28-year veteran of the police service and is assigned to the Mountain Station on uniform patrol.

They did not release the officer’s name or ranking.

Police say the HPS member has been released on a Promise to Appear at a future court date.


LATEST STORIES

Table tableau

Excess sewer water dumped into the Niagara River again

Hamilton police officer arrested for impaired driving

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php