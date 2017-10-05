Hamilton police officer arrested for impaired driving

A Hamilton police officer has been charged with impaired driving after being involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police were called to Wilson St. West and Portia Dr. in Ancaster for a minor vehicle collision.

Officers arrested and charged an off-duty police officer with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle over 80mg.

Hamilton police say the officer is a 28-year veteran of the police service and is assigned to the Mountain Station on uniform patrol.

They did not release the officer’s name or ranking.

Police say the HPS member has been released on a Promise to Appear at a future court date.