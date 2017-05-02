Hamilton police now lead investigation into fire that killed toddler

Hamilton police are taking over the investigation into a fatal fire that killed a three-year-old boy on the west Mountain on Monday.

Police sent out a media release Tuesday morning saying, “The Hamilton Police Service has been assigned to lead the investigation surrounding the Fatal Fire that took place at 240 Golden Orchard Drive in Hamilton.”

Police say they are not releasing any additional information at this time “in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Firefighters arrived at the home shortly after 10 a.m. Monday to find a well involved fire with flames shooting from the front window of the basement unit.

Crews quickly began searching the semi-detached house for a toddler who was reportedly missing inside. Rescuers pulled the little boy from the basement and he was rushed to Hamilton’s General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A family member has identified the young child as three-year-old Cayden. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Tragedy struck our family, Cayden (3) lost his little life on the morning of May 1 2017. Fire broke out in a basement apartment on Hamilton mountain and Cayden was not able to survive,” says the fundraising page that has been set up by Cayden’s older cousin, Cassandraa Buckland.

Buckland goes on to say her Aunt Susan, Cayden’s mother, is “OK but an emotional wreck at this time.”