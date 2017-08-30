Hamilton police need help locating missing man

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

Wesley Stewart, 45, has been missing since Friday August 25 and was last seen on Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive on August 27.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety as this disappearance is out of character.

Wesley is described as having blue eyes, shaved brown hair and normally has a goatee. He has a number of tattoos including a skull and flames on his upper right arm, a skull on his right shoulder, and the words “See Within” on his upper back. He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, dark sunglasses, beige shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

He is usually seen walking with a dog and enjoys hiking in the area.