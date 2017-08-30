Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police need help locating missing man

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: hamilton, magnolia drive, missing, mohawk road west, wesley stewart

missing - WESLEY STEWART

Hamilton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hamilton man.

Wesley Stewart, 45, has been missing since Friday August 25 and was last seen on Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive on August 27.

Police and his family are concerned for his safety as this disappearance is out of character.

Wesley is described as having blue eyes, shaved brown hair and normally has a goatee. He has a number of tattoos including a skull and flames on his upper right arm, a skull on his right shoulder, and the words “See Within” on his upper back. He was wearing a camouflage baseball cap, dark sunglasses, beige shorts, a black shirt and black shoes.

He is usually seen walking with a dog and enjoys hiking in the area.


LATEST STORIES

Seven people sprayed with a noxious substance in Hamilton

Ontario announces additional funding for opioid crisis

Triple Threat

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php