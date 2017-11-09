Hamilton police make fifth arrest in murder of Toronto man

A 20-year-old Brampton man is the fifth person to be charged in the 2015 murder of a Toronto man.

Members of the Hamilton Police Service Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit and the Homicide Unit arrested the Brampton man Wednesday and charged him in connection with the shooting death of Nathan Miller. At the time of the incident, investigators say the man was a youth and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Miller was shot multiple times inside a home on Madison Ave. near Cannon St. in Hamilton on January 8, 2015.

It was the city’s first homicide of the year and prompted the manhunt for five suspects.

A 15-year-old boy from Hamilton, a 21-year-old Mississauga man, a 20-year-old Toronto man and a 20-year-old from Etobicoke were all previously charged in connection with Miller’s death.

Police say they are not looking for any further suspects.

RELATED STORIES

Arrests in shooting death of Nathan Miller

Sanford arrests were for Nathan Miller murder

Hamilton marks first murder of year