Hamilton Police looking for wanted man

Update: Hamilton police want to thank the public for their assistance in locating a man wanted for theft. He has been arrested outside the city of Hamilton.

Between July 6 and July 10 police say that a man broke into three Hamilton businesses and stole money, as well as employee belongings.

The robber is described as white, 5’11”, 216 pounds with a medium build. He has a shaved head with a receding hair line, a goatee and has been seen wearing glasses. At the time of the robberies he was driving a 2013 Red Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate CBKH864.

John Abdel-Malek, 50, is wanted for three counts of break and enter by Hamilton Police and Peel Regional Police for similar offences.