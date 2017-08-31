Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton Police looking for wanted man

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News, Peel
Tags: hamilton police, john abdel-malek, peel police, robbery, wanted

WANTED - john abdul-malek

Update: Hamilton police want to thank the public for their assistance in locating a man wanted for theft. He has been arrested outside the city of Hamilton.

Between July 6 and July 10 police say that a man broke into three Hamilton businesses and stole money, as well as employee belongings.

The robber is described as white, 5’11”, 216 pounds with a medium build. He has a shaved head with a receding hair line, a goatee and has been seen wearing glasses. At the time of the robberies he was driving a 2013 Red Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate CBKH864.

John Abdel-Malek, 50, is wanted for three counts of break and enter by Hamilton Police and Peel Regional Police for similar offences.


LATEST STORIES

Arrow dynamics

TIFF goodies

Back to school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php