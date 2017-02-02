Hamilton police looking to identify Hess St. break in suspect

Detectives are hoping the public can help identify a man wanted in connection to a break in at a Hamilton restaurant.

A man was seen forcing his way into the side door of Ora Italian Kitchen and Bar on Hess St. S., in the early morning hours of January 19.

Once inside, the suspect stole DJ equipment and other items valued between $10,000 to $15,000.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may be able to identify the man is asked to contact Hamilton police.