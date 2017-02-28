2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police looking to identify two suspects in break and enter

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, police, robbery

twowanted

Hamilton police are looking for two men wanted in connection to an early morning robbery on January 21.

Police responded to reports of a break in at a home near West 5th St. and Tyrone Dr. in Hamilton shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Several items including a cell phone, a purse with identification and a small amount of cash were stolen from inside the home. Police believe the home was unlocked when the suspect or suspects entered.

Investigators have released images of two men they are hoping the public can help identify.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects is asked to contact Detective Constable Adam Jefferess at 905-546-2377.

twowanted2


