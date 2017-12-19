Hamilton police release video to identify assault victim

Hamilton police have released video of a brutal assault in an effort to identify the victim.

Back in November, police launched an investigation after two youths were surrounded and robbed of several personal items, including a cell phone.

Officers executed a search warrant and found the phone at a home on Hamilton Mountain.

A video was found on the stolen phone that showed an unidentified victim being swarmed and beaten by a group of people. The victim can be seen being thrown to the ground and kicked in the head.

Police are trying to identify the victim as well as any of the suspects involved. It’s believed the assault happened in late November.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. DelConte at 905-546-3851.