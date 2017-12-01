2017 Business Nomination
Hamilton police locate man wanted for multiple break and enters

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: break and enter, hamilton, police, Robert Watters, wanted man

Hamilton police have located a 39-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a series of home break-ins.

Robert Watters, of Hamilton, was arrested on Thursday. He was wanted on multiple charges after

Police allege Waters broke into several homes in the Glanbrook and Flamborough area between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8.

He has been charged with break and enter, possession under $5000, identity theft, possession, use, traffic credit card and fraud under $5000.

Anyone with additional information that could help with this investigation is asked by police to contact Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte by calling 905-546-3851.


