Hamilton Police link the Anarchist book fair to the vandalism on Locke st.

Hamilton Police say they have now received evidence linking the anarchist book fair at Westdale High School over the weekend to the vandalism that happened on Locke st. While police would not say what evidence they have recovered from the book fair, they will confirm that they are investigating an anarchist blog post by an anonymous writer who claims to have taken part in the vandalism.

In the post, that has not been authenticated, some explanation for the destructive actions.

“The rich make our lives worse. Everyday we have to deal with their attacks on us. But every once and a while we can find a way to strike back.”

Amongst the profanity, comments of gentrification, driving out lower income households, minimum wage, and rent costs.

In response to the attack, Donut Monster is selling donuts to raise money for Indwell, a Christian charity that creates affordable housing communities. It raised $600 on Tuesday.

“We are trying to direct those funds and that support into organizations that are making positive change in our city.” Reuben Vanderkwaak, Donut Monster.

While Donut Monster has tried to turn the negativity into something positive, the windows are smashed at “The Tower”, Hamilton’s Anarchist social space that organized the bookfair now tied to the riot.