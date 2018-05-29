Hamilton Police issue reminder as child rescued from hot car

Hamilton Police are reminding people not to leave children and pets in hot cars after an incident this weekend.

Police say officers were called to the Walmart parking lot on Upper James St. around 6 p.m. Saturday after a woman spotted a young child alone in a car.

Temperatures were hovering around the mid 20s at the time.

Police say the car was locked and the child was unable to open the door.

According to police, the woman spoke to the child and helped get them out of the car.

EMS attended the scene and the child was treated.

A 53-year-old Hamilton man has been charged under the Child and Family Services Act.

He is expected to appear in court next month.

Police say if you witness a child or pet in danger, call 911.