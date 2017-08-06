Hamilton Police investigating two robberies that happened hours apart

Two robberies are being investigated by Hamilton Police.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday night a man wielding a large kitchen knife approached the clerk at the Mini Food Mart on Locke Street South. The man demanded cash but then the clerk slammed a metal rod to the floor and the thief ran off.

Then, on Saturday morning at around 7 Police were called to the Pioneer Gas Station on King Street East for a second robbery. A man, claiming to have a weapon, demanded cash at the kiosk and took off with an an unknown amount of money.

Police said no arrests have been made and that luckily no one was injured.