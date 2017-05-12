Hamilton police investigating two car crash in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are investigating a two car crash in the area of Centennial Parkway and South Service Road in Stoney Creek.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to the Hamilton police Twitter page, there is no access to Centennial Pkwy from the service road.



Photo: Google Maps

Police also said in a tweet traffic restrictions are in place and drivers should expect delays. Officers are on the scene directing traffic.

Calls to police have not been returned.

It is unclear how many people are involved, what caused the collision or if there are any injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit is expected to investigate.

More to come…