Hamilton police investigating marijuana dispensary robbery on Catharine Street North

Hamilton police are on the lookout for several armed thieves after a robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary downtown.

Police were called to Delta Nine at 2 Catharine Street North near King Street East just about 2 p.m., Saturday.

They couldn’t confirm how many men went into the store, but reports suggest four men with shot-guns robbed the dispensary then took off in a vehicle.

Hamilton police BEAR unit and and Vice and drugs units have taken over the investigation.

Reports say there were no injuries during the robbery but it is still unclear how many suspects are involved or what exactly was stolen.