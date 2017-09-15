Watch CHCH Live
Hamilton police investigating damages to Enbridge pipeline projects

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
enbridge

Hamilton police are investigating after multiple Enbridge pipeline projects were tampered with.

Investigators found damages at the project site throughout the week.

They say perpetrators trespassed the grounds, and drilled holes into the pipelines.

A 35-kilometre stretch of the Line 10 pipeline has been under construction, and could have something to do with the tampering.

Enbridge has been working on replacing a steel pipe that was installed in 1962 with a newer variety.


