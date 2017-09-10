Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton police investigating the city’s latest homicide

Photo: Police outside Coco Bongo Lounge, David Ritchie

Hamilton police are trying to piece together the circumstances that led to the city’s sixth homicide of 2017.

Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to the Coco Bongo Lounge located at 303 York Boulevard, Sunday morning.

When they arrived they found a man with life threatening injuries.

The man, who is in his 30’s, was rushed to hospital but police say he was later pronounced dead.

Sources close to CHCH News said the man was stabbed in the chest.

Hamilton police detective Doug Jonovich would not confirm if any weapons were used in this incident.

The area was closed off while officers and the canine unit did their investigation.

In a press release, police said “next of kin has not yet been notified” and “detectives believe this was not a random act.”

Police say there is no concern for public safety and are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 905-546-4863 or Crime Stoppers.

 


