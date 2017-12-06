Hamilton police investigate theft at Jackson Square mall

Hamilton police are looking for one suspect after a robbery at a store inside Jackson Square mall on Friday.

Shortly after 7 p.m., a man entered Pro Photo through the front door. The man stayed inside the store for about 15 minutes before leaving with stolen merchandise and some cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, roughly six-feet, with a medium build. He was wearing a black toque, black zip-up hoodie, a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is asked to contact police at 905-540-5545.