Hamilton police investigate a shooting in the area of Emerald st. S
Hamilton police are looking for more information regarding a late night shooting that happened Monday night.
Police say they responded to calls for a shooting in the area of Emerald street south and Hunter street east just after 10pm. Police believe the shooter was on foot or inside a vehicle while they opened fire.
No one was hurt in what detectives believe was a targeted shooting. Police are asking people living near the scene to check their home security cameras for possible evidence.
