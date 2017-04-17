Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police investigate shooting in Ancaster

Posted:       Last updated:
Hamilton police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in a quiet Ancaster neighbourhood on Sunday.

Officers were called to Oneida Blvd. between Seneca Ave. and Algonquin Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area.

“We did hear some pops. They went slowly at first ‘bang, bang’ then went ‘bang, bang, bang, bang’,” said a neighbour who says she saw a car speeding away.

Police say two vehicles were seen fleeing the area. One vehicle was located but police are still looking for a dark grey or black Ford F150 pick-up truck.

Investigators say the male driver of the pick-up is white, with a heavy build and a shaved or bald head. The female passenger is a white with a blonde ponytail.

Police believe the shooting was sparked by an incident between the occupants of the two vehicles and did not have anything to do with residents in the area.

No injuries were reported and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 905-546-4930.


