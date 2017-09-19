Watch CHCH Live
Hamilton police investigate several vandalized bus shelters

Category: Hamilton
Hamilton police are investigating after several HSR bus shelters were vandalized earlier this morning.

Officers were called to the area of Main Street East and Graham Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. following a report of a damaged bus shelter.

Shortly after, several more reports of the same nature were received.

Police say a total of 17 bus shelters were shattered.

Anyone that may have witnessed these crimes is asked to contact police.


Hamilton police investigate several vandalized bus shelters

