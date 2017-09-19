Hamilton police investigate several vandalized bus shelters
Hamilton police are investigating after several HSR bus shelters were vandalized earlier this morning.
Officers were called to the area of Main Street East and Graham Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. following a report of a damaged bus shelter.
Shortly after, several more reports of the same nature were received.
Police say a total of 17 bus shelters were shattered.
Anyone that may have witnessed these crimes is asked to contact police.
