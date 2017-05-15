2016 Business Excellence Awards
Hamilton police investigate second incident at east end home

Hamilton police are investigating another incident at an east end home that was the target of an invasion earlier this year.

Investigators say around 10:40 p.m., a man opened the front door to leave his house and found four men sitting on the front porch. The man quickly shut the door, locked it and ran out the back entrance.

Police say the suspects stole a vehicle from the home and fled the area.

Hamilton police tactical teams and members of the K9 unit responded to the incident. Detectives say the investigation in ongoing and they currently do not have any suspect descriptions.

It is the second time police were called to the home at 552 Roxborough Ave. in less than two months. On March 22, one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a violent home invasion at 5:15 a.m.


